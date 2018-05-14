Bolton says it's possible US will sanction european companies working with Iran

14 May 2018 4:38 AM

Abs speaks to the US correspondent Adrian Brune Ivanka Trump and her husband Jared Kushner have arrived in Israel for the opening of the new US Embassy in Jerusalem, an event that is due to be met with widespread protests by Palestinians and others opposed to it. “We look forward to celebrating Israel’s 70th anniversary and the bright future ahead,” Ms Trump wrote on Instagram by a picture of her praying at the Western Wall. “We will pray for the boundless potential of the future of the US-Israel alliance, and we will pray for peace.”Israel and Iran are exchanging fire across Syria’s frontier, raising the specter of all-out war between the region’s bitterest enemies. In Gaza, Palestinians are hurling themselves toward Israel’s border fence and gunfire. And U.S. Ambassador David Friedman’s move from Tel Aviv has prompted a Palestinian official’s announcement of a special “Day of Rage