Giuliani: The basis of the Mueller case is dead

4 May 2018 4:46 AM

Abs speaks to the US correspondent Adrian Brune Bill Cosby Kicked Out of TV Hall of Fame: Following his conviction last week for sexual assault, Cosby has been erased from the Television Academy’s list of honorees, and a statue of him that was removed during renovations reportedly won’t be returned. The move to shun the comedian, who was inducted in 1992 during the final season of The Cosby Show, follows recent decisions by universities to strip him of honorary degrees. Earlier this week, Yale University rescinded Cosby’s 2003 honorary doctorate of humane letters — the first honorary degree revoked in the institution’s 317-year history. High School Student Breaks College App Record: Jasmine Harrison applied to 115 colleges and universities across the country — and got into 113 of them, with scholarships totaling more than $4 million. She’s an exceptional student with a 4.0 grade point average; she hopes to become a neonatal intensive care unit nurse. In the end, she decided to stay close to home, at Bennett College in Greensboro. It’s a small, historically black college for women and it offered Ms. Harrison a full scholarship.