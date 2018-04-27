France's Macron takes aim at Trump agenda in pointed speech to Congress

27 April 2018 5:03 AM

Abs speaks to the US correspondent Adrian Brune Finally, France’s President Emmanuel Macron before a joint session of of Congress repudiated President Donald Trump’s political philosophy and worldview. There was a startling contrast between Macron palling around with Trump on a state visit on Tuesday and his velvet hammer speech -- effectively defending the world order from "America First” nationalism — on Wednesday. Macron also pushed the US to rejoin the Paris Climate Agreement, which Trump announced his country would leave last year, and made the case for supporting the Iran nuclear deal, which Trump has sharply condemned