Trump slams the media at campaign-style rally in Michigan

30 April 2018 4:42 AM

Abs speaks to the US correspondent Adrian Brune Trump, Staffers Incensed at White House Correspondents Dinner: For the second year running President Donald Trump skipped the annual White House Correspondents Dinner, using a campaign rally in rural Michigan to criticize journalists. Instead, he let his staff take the hits from comedian Michelle Wolf a during a risque speech that eviscerated members of Donald Trump’s administration, including Sarah Huckabee Sanders, and others in the room. Wolf drew gasps from some in the 3,000-strong audience at the Hilton hotel when she said "I’m never really sure what to call Sarah Huckabee Sanders… is it Aunt Huckabee Sanders? What’s Uncle Tom but for white women who disappoint other white women? Ah I Know, Aunt Coulter” – referring to the rightwing pundit Ann Coulter. Wolf also went after the president’s daughter: “ She’s done nothing to satisfy women. So I guess, like father like daughter.” Trump responded Sunday morning with a rather subdued Tweet: "Everyone is talking about the fact that the White House Correspondents Dinner was a very big, boring bust...the so-called comedian really “bombed.” [Fox News host Greg Gutfeld] should host next year!”