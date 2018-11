Trump vows to cancel or walk out of meeting with North Korea’s Kim Jong

20 April 2018 4:42 AM

Abs speaks to the U.S correspondent Adrian Brune Will Trump or Won’t Trump Dance with N. Korea?: President Donald Trump’s upcoming meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un still doesn’t have a confirmed site or date and now Trump says that if the talks aren’t “fruitful,” he won’t hesitate to leave, before or during negotiations. Nonetheless, he was optimistic about securing the release of three Americans detained in North Korea.