16 April 2018 4:45 AM

Abs speaks to the U.S correspondent Adrian Brune James Comey Bashes 'Unethical' Trump in New Book: “Hell hath no fury like an FBI director scorned.” That’s what a former White House adviser said about Comey’s new memoir, which casts President Trump as paranoid, clueless and unethical. In A Higher Loyalty: Truth, Lies and Leadership, the ousted FBI director — who told Congress last year that Trump had demanded his loyalty — describes the president and his team as a Mafia-style organizati on concerned primarily with strategy and spin rather than sober policymaking. Trump fired back on Twitter on Sunday morning, sending a series of angry, over-the-top tweets. The tweet screed Sunday morning fell into three categories:One, he attacks Comey personally, again calling him a “slime ball.” Second, he questions Comey’s integrity, calling the memos Comey relies on to make his claims about Trump’s decision to fire him, “phony.” “I never asked Comey for Personal Loyalty,” Trump wrote. “I hardly even knew this guy. Just another of his many lies. His ‘memos’ are self serving and FAKE!” Finally, Trump claims that there’s a partisan conspiracy working against him.