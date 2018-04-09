GOP senator calls for Russia sanctions after attack

9 April 2018 4:51 AM

Abs speaks to The U.S Correspondent Adrian Brune As images of Syrian children gasping and convulsing from Douma, Syria spread around the world, US President Donald Trump and other international leaders denounced the Syrian regime for their alleged role in a suspected chemical attack. President Donald Trump described the attack as "sick" and criticized Russian President Vladimir Putin and Iran for supporting Syrian President Bashar al-Assad. Trump threatened that there would be a "big price to pay" for the deaths. Syrian government and its key ally, Russia, vehemently denied involvement in Saturday's attack. Instead, they accused rebels in Douma of fabricating the chemical assault claims in order to hinder the army's advances and provoke international military intervention