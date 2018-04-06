Early Breakfast with Abongile Nzelenzele

New York police fatally shoot man after mistaking metal pipe for gun


Abs speaks to the U.S Correspondent Adrian Brune Hundreds gathered in a popular Brooklyn neighborhood after four officers fired 10 shots at Saheed Vassell, 34, who was carrying a metal pipe with a knob on the end of it. Vassell, who was known to be mentally ill, was remembered by his neighbors as a kind, quiet man who worked odd jobs and loved to dance. Police said they’d received 911 calls saying Vassell had a gun, and that he’d pointed the pipe at them in a shooting stance. This may heighten tensions roiled by the police shooting of unarmed Stephon Clark last month. The event took place on the 50th anniversary of the assassination of civil rights leader Martin Luther King, Jr.

27 November 2018 6:01 AM
27 November 2018 5:39 AM
27 November 2018 5:26 AM
27 November 2018 5:04 AM
26 November 2018 6:02 AM
26 November 2018 5:42 AM
26 November 2018 5:28 AM
26 November 2018 5:07 AM
26 November 2018 4:41 AM
23 November 2018 6:02 AM
EWN Headlines
Former employee says Facebook failing black people
Former employee says Facebook failing black people

Mark Luckie said that he shared the message with all Facebook employees around the world early this month, shortly before his final day as a strategic partner manager focused on underrepresented voices.
Trudeau, Trump share 'disappointment' over GM plant closures
Trudeau, Trump share 'disappointment' over GM plant closures

Trudeau and Trump - who have been at loggerheads for months - are expected to meet at the G20 summit in Argentina at the end of the week.
Indonesia's Lion Air needs 'improved' safety culture: crash report
Indonesia's Lion Air needs 'improved' safety culture: crash report

Lion Air must take steps 'to improve the safety culture and to enable the pilot to make (a) proper decision to continue the flight,' it said in a statement.
