Linzi Bourhill speaks to The U.S Correspondent Adrian Brune You Tube Shooting: At least four people were wounded, one of them critically, in a shooting at YouTube’s headquarters in San Bruno, Calif., above. The shooter, who the police said was a woman, died from an apparently self-inflicted gunshot wound. One employee tweeted that he had “heard shots and saw people running while at my desk.” He said that he was barricaded inside a room with co-workers, but moments later tweeted that he had been safely evacuated. Footage from the scene showed people being led away from the building with their hands in the air in a single-file line
YouTube shooting woman wounds 3 before killing herself, police say
|
First drop-in Clinic in west Africa to wean opioid addiction
|
27 November 2018 6:01 AM
|
27 November 2018 5:39 AM
|
27 November 2018 5:26 AM
|
27 November 2018 5:04 AM
|
26 November 2018 6:02 AM
|
26 November 2018 5:42 AM
|
26 November 2018 5:28 AM
|
26 November 2018 5:07 AM
|
Black man killed by cop during Alabama mall shooting had gun permit
|
26 November 2018 4:41 AM
|
23 November 2018 6:02 AM