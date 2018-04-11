Mark Zuckerberg survived 5 hours of relentless questioning from congress

11 April 2018 4:51 AM

Abs speaks to the U.S correspondent Adrian Brune Facebook is now displaying a link at the top of the News Feed, pointing users to remove apps they no longer need. To note: Facebook wasn't hacked. They allowed the willful mining of data. Facebook shared a “how you’re affected” link and explained that a website a Facebook friend may have used an app to steal your Facebook information and share it with Cambridge Analytica. The majority of those whose information was shared with the data analytics firm – about 70 million – are in the US. Facebook discovered the information had been harvested in late 2015 but failed to alert users at the time. The information was collected through an app called thisisyourdigitallife, built by the Cambridge University academic Aleksandr Kogan in collaboration with Cambridge Analytica, which worked with Donald Trump’s election team