Stormy Daniels interview adds to '60 Minutes' legacy of big hits

28 March 2018 4:50 AM

Abs, speaks to The US Report with Adrian Brune Stormy Was Afraid: Fear of Trump Kept Stormy Daniels Silent, she told ‘60 Minutes’ in her first television interview on the 2006 affair she had with the sitting president. Daniels's concern was based on a threat she received in 2011 from a man who approached her in Las Vegas. She said the threat came after she sold her story about Mr. Trump for $15,000 to Bauer Publishing. On top off the lawsuit to dissolve the non-disclosure agreement she signed days before the 2016 election, Daniels on Monday sued Michael Cohen, President Trump's personal attorney, of defamation based on a statement he made last month suggesting that she is lying about the affair: "Just because something isn't true doesn't mean that it can't cause you harm or damage," he said.