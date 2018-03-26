No more' or we vote you out: students lead huge US anti-gun rallies

26 March 2018 4:36 AM

Abs speaks to the US reporter Adrian Brune Demonstrators flooded streets across the US in public protests on Saturday, calling for action against gun violence. Hundreds of thousands of marchers turned out, in the most ambitious show of force yet from a student-driven movement that emerged after the recent massacre at a South Florida high school. At the main event in Washington, survivors of mass shootings, including the one in Florida, rallied a whooping crowd estimated at 800,000 people and spoke of communities that are disproportionately affected by gun violence. In New York, marchers bu ndled in bright orange — the official color of a gun control advocacy group — charged toward Central Park. •More than 800 protests were planned in every American state, including in some gun-friendly cities. Small groups of counterprotesters supporting gun rights also marched in different cities. In Salt Lake City, demonstrators carried pistols and flags. One of their signs read: “What can we do to stop mass shootings? SHOOT BACK.” In Boston, opposing groups of protesters shouted at one another before the police intervened.