No more' or we vote you out: students lead huge US anti-gun rallies

Abs speaks to the US reporter Adrian Brune Demonstrators flooded streets across the US in public protests on Saturday, calling for action against gun violence. Hundreds of thousands of marchers turned out, in the most ambitious show of force yet from a student-driven movement that emerged after the recent massacre at a South Florida high school. At the main event in Washington, survivors of mass shootings, including the one in Florida, rallied a whooping crowd estimated at 800,000 people and spoke of communities that are disproportionately affected by gun violence. In New York, marchers bu ndled in bright orange — the official color of a gun control advocacy group — charged toward Central Park. •More than 800 protests were planned in every American state, including in some gun-friendly cities. Small groups of counterprotesters supporting gun rights also marched in different cities. In Salt Lake City, demonstrators carried pistols and flags. One of their signs read: “What can we do to stop mass shootings? SHOOT BACK.” In Boston, opposing groups of protesters shouted at one another before the police intervened.

First drop-in Clinic in west Africa to wean opioid addiction

27 November 2018 6:01 AM
What’s happening in Bokaap?

27 November 2018 5:39 AM
Four arrests over 1993 killing of Burundi leader

27 November 2018 5:26 AM
Building a career without qualifications

27 November 2018 5:04 AM
French commission to urge return of looted African art

26 November 2018 6:02 AM
Comforting the dying as a death doula

26 November 2018 5:42 AM
MyCiti where are we now?

26 November 2018 5:28 AM
Insuring recreational assets

26 November 2018 5:07 AM
Black man killed by cop during Alabama mall shooting had gun permit

26 November 2018 4:41 AM
Feeding Nigeria’s sweet tooth and rebranding Africa

23 November 2018 6:02 AM
EWN Headlines
Parly committee calls for Eskom to review pension fund regime
Parly committee calls for Eskom to review pension fund regime

Public Enterprises committee made the call when it adopted its report following its inquiry into state capture and corruption at the power utility.

KMPG ‘confident’ new boss will restore its reputation
KMPG ‘confident’ new boss will restore its reputation

The company confirmed Ignatius Sehoole's appointment as chief executive on Wednesday.
New CFO Cassim confident Eskom can be turned around
New CFO Cassim confident Eskom can be turned around

Calib Cassim says he needs a team that understands the severity of the financial problems at Eskom.
