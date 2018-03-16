Abs speaks to the US Reporter Adrian Brune Student Anti-Gun Walk-out: The day after a student-led nationwide walk-out to protest gun violence, a sister of Dylann Roof, the man who massacred nine black churchgoers in South Carolina in 2015, was arrested for bringing weapons. In a Snapchat post, Morgan Roof said she hoped the student protesters would “get shot.” She was in the minority, this time. Carrying placards with messages like “Am I Next?” and “Never Again,” demonstrators observed moments of silence, rallied against the NRA and demanded lawmakers take tougher action on limiting access to weapons. They’ve achieved in Florida, where the governor approved stricter gun regulations, but it remains to be seen whether student activists can force change on a national level.
Student protester we will not sit in classrooms with armed teachers
|
First drop-in Clinic in west Africa to wean opioid addiction
|
27 November 2018 6:01 AM
|
27 November 2018 5:39 AM
|
27 November 2018 5:26 AM
|
27 November 2018 5:04 AM
|
26 November 2018 6:02 AM
|
26 November 2018 5:42 AM
|
26 November 2018 5:28 AM
|
26 November 2018 5:07 AM
|
Black man killed by cop during Alabama mall shooting had gun permit
|
26 November 2018 4:41 AM
|
23 November 2018 6:02 AM