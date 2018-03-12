U.S. warns 'unwise' for Syria to use weaponized gas, slams Russia

12 March 2018 4:50 AM

Abs speaks to US reporter Adrian Brune Mattis in the Middle East: U.S. Defense Secretary Jim Mattis on Sunday said it would be “very unwise” for government forces to use weaponized gas, as he cited unconfirmed reports of chlorine attacks in eastern Ghouta and slammed Russian support for Damascus.. Mattis told reporters traveling with him to the Mideast that he was disturbed by reports of civilian casualties from bombings by Syrian President Bashar Assad's forces. The U.S. responded militarily last year to reported Syrian government use of sarin gas. Mattis was asked whether the administration is now considering retaliating for any other gas use. The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights says government and Russian air strikes have killed some 1,100 civilians in rebel-held eastern Ghouta over the past three weeks.