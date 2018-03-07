US trade war talk heats up after Trump steel tariff threat

7 March 2018 4:53 AM

Abs speaks to the US reporter Adrian Brune Hoping to renegotiate the North American Free Trade Agreement, President Donald Trump imposed new high import duties on steel and aluminum, without giving Canada and Mexico exemptions unless they agreed to sign a new treaty. After last week’s explosive announcement of administration officials are defending themselves against international outrage over the tariffs — and against U.S. executives worried that the American economy will suffer. The EU’s already proposed a raft of retaliation measures, including high taxes on blue jeans, bourbon and motorcycles. Meanwhile, House Speaker Paul Ryan and other prominent Republicans refused to back the new plan, saying they are already backfiring.