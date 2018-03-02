2 March 2018 4:56 AM

Abs speaks to the US report Adrian Brune Sporting Goods Giant Ends Semi-Automatic Sales: The nationwide chain announced it will no longer sell assault-style rifles or high-capacity magazines, part of several new restrictions announced today by CEO Edward Stack in response to this month’s deadly massacre in Parkland, FL. “We felt we needed to do something,” he said on ”Good Morning America.” The popular outfitter, which operates more than 600 locations across the country, will also no longer sell guns to buyers under 21 years old. In a statement reaffirming his company’s support of the Second Amendment, Stack added that “gun violence is an epidemic.”