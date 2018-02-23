Trump proposes bonuses for teachers who get gun training

23 February 2018 4:50 AM

Abs speaks to the US reporter Adrian Brune Students, Families, Teachers Confront Politicians on Gun Control: “Never again.” That’s what Florida high school student Sarah Chadwick told lawmakers yesterday at the statehouse in Tallahassee, Florida, where thousands of protesters gathered to demand action on gun control — thousands of students at high schools across the country staged walk-outs to honor the victims. In Washington, during a listening session with survivors of gun violence, President Donald Trump recommended arming teachers. Today he grappled with that suggestion further, proposing solutions such as giving bonuses to teachers who undergo gun training. "These people are cowards. They're not going to walk into a school if 20% of the teachers have guns -- it may be 10% or may be 40%. And what I'd recommend doing is the people that do carry, we give them a bonus.”