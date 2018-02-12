Early Breakfast with Abongile Nzelenzele

Rob Porter resignation did he have a security clearance?


Abs speaks to the US report Adrian Brune White House Vetting: But on other issues, it was a bad day for the White House, as the President on Friday refused to declassify a Democratic rebuttal to Republicans’ memo that impugned the FBI’s handling of the Russiagate investigation, saying that the second memo would compromise national security. Trump’s decision has been called into question, especially amid more Commander-in-Chief conundrums. Chief of Staff John Kelly, who’s denied reports he offered to resign, knew that staff secretary Rob Porter allegedly abused his former wife and failed to obtain a security clearance before going to work at the White House three days before speechwriter David Sorensen departed under similar circumstances. The West Wing is now in a fresh damage-control cycle with an angry president at the helm.

First drop-in Clinic in west Africa to wean opioid addiction

First drop-in Clinic in west Africa to wean opioid addiction

27 November 2018 6:01 AM
What’s happening in Bokaap?

What’s happening in Bokaap?

27 November 2018 5:39 AM
Four arrests over 1993 killing of Burundi leader

Four arrests over 1993 killing of Burundi leader

27 November 2018 5:26 AM
Building a career without qualifications

Building a career without qualifications

27 November 2018 5:04 AM
French commission to urge return of looted African art

French commission to urge return of looted African art

26 November 2018 6:02 AM
Comforting the dying as a death doula

Comforting the dying as a death doula

26 November 2018 5:42 AM
MyCiti where are we now?

MyCiti where are we now?

26 November 2018 5:28 AM
Insuring recreational assets

Insuring recreational assets

26 November 2018 5:07 AM
Black man killed by cop during Alabama mall shooting had gun permit

Black man killed by cop during Alabama mall shooting had gun permit

26 November 2018 4:41 AM
Feeding Nigeria’s sweet tooth and rebranding Africa

Feeding Nigeria’s sweet tooth and rebranding Africa

23 November 2018 6:02 AM
Features
State Capture Inquiry
State Capture Inquiry

Everything you need to know about the State Capture Inquiry.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Nedbank brings you a wrap of the day’s business news as well as insight into trends and expert advice on all things money-related.
ConsumerTalk with Wendy Knowler
ConsumerTalk with Wendy Knowler

Consumer journalist Wendy Knowler provides useful insights and tips on how to make the most of your buying power.
2018 Nedbank Business Accelerator
2018 Nedbank Business Accelerator

Helping successful, established entrepreneurs take their businesses to the next level.
#WaterWatch
#WaterWatch

Winter rains see Cape dam levels rise to 70%. Find out more about how to save water.
Win
The Nedbank Franchise Business Breakfast with Cape Talk
The Nedbank Franchise Business Breakfast with Cape Talk

The Nedbank Franchise Business Breakfast on Cape Talk.
Submit your questions for the Dis-Chem Brain of CapeTalk in 2019
Submit your questions for the Dis-Chem Brain of CapeTalk in 2019

The Dis-Chem Brain of CapeTalk is back and it’s the perfect opportunity to prove your brainpower!

Events
CapeTalk Norval Foundation
CapeTalk Norval Foundation

Appreciate art while enjoying nature as CapeTalk broadcasts live from the Norval Foundation once a month.
EWN Headlines
Prasa ready to recover over R58m from firm over services not rendered
Prasa ready to recover over R58m from firm over services not rendered

This comes after Prasa was on Tuesday awarded a rescission of a default judgment in the High Court in Pretoria meaning that the judgment made against it earlier this year is no longer valid.
[WATCH LIVE] Vlakfontein murder accused apply for bail
[WATCH LIVE] Vlakfontein murder accused apply for bail

The two men accused of murdering seven people in Vlakfontein are applying for bail.
Vlakfontein murder accused appear in court after delays
Vlakfontein murder accused appear in court after delays

The case against Ernest Mabaso and Fita Khupe will be heard in front of a new magistrate t at Protea Magistrates Court after being transferred from Lenasia last week.

Crimeline

Send your anonymous tip-offs to 32211 (SMS charged at R1) or visit www.crimeline.co.za

LeadSA

Do the right thing. Visit www.leadsa.co.za

© Primedia Broadcasting

Terms & Conditions

Connect With Us