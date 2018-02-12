Rob Porter resignation did he have a security clearance?

12 February 2018 4:49 AM

Abs speaks to the US report Adrian Brune White House Vetting: But on other issues, it was a bad day for the White House, as the President on Friday refused to declassify a Democratic rebuttal to Republicans’ memo that impugned the FBI’s handling of the Russiagate investigation, saying that the second memo would compromise national security. Trump’s decision has been called into question, especially amid more Commander-in-Chief conundrums. Chief of Staff John Kelly, who’s denied reports he offered to resign, knew that staff secretary Rob Porter allegedly abused his former wife and failed to obtain a security clearance before going to work at the White House three days before speechwriter David Sorensen departed under similar circumstances. The West Wing is now in a fresh damage-control cycle with an angry president at the helm.