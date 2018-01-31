Trump is delivering his first state of the union address

31 January 2018 4:44 AM

Abs speaks to the US report Adrian Brune President Trump is currently giving his State of the Union address — attended by his wife, Melania, in her first public appearance since reports surfaced of the president’s lawyers paying hush money to adult film actress Stormy Daniels over her alleged affair with Trump while Melania was pregnant with their son, Barron. Not all of Congress will be in attendance, however. Several Democratic lawmakers, including Congressional Black Caucus members John Lewis and Maxine Waters, have announced that they plan to boycott the speech altogether. Others are bringing members of the #MeToo movement and one, Senator Kirsten Gillibrand of New York will have mayor of San Juan, Puerto Rico, Carmen Yulín Cruz, as her guest to “remind the president and my colleagues in Congress of our urgent responsibility to help Puerto Rico fully recover and rebuild,” Gillibrand tweeted on Monday.