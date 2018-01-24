Cornyn takes lead on effort to craft a Senate immigration bill

24 January 2018 4:51 AM

Abs speaks to the US report Adrian Brune Nobody trusts anybody around here.” Those were the words of Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham before the current Senate made it’s biggest gamble to date: trusting that Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell’s would bring policy toward “dreamers” immigrants brought to America illegally as children — to the floor sometime in the near future. So they indeed passed a spending bill to end the three-day government shutdown. Later signed by President Donald Trump, the bill funds the government through Feb. 8. That incensed some activists, who worried that the left had given up its leverage without any guarantees to protect immigrants.