10 January 2018 4:59 AM

The US Report with Adrian Brune Oprah for President: “If anybody could bring us together, it’s her.” So said South Carolina state Rep. Gilda Cobb-Hunter, one of many Democrats whose curiosity about Oprah Winfrey’s potential candidacy was piqued after her fiery speech at the Golden Globes Sunday night. There are no signs that Winfrey, a self-made billionaire with no political background, has begun an exploratory campaign for 2020. But political operatives on both sides say she’d be a powerful, popular opponent to President Trump’s expected 2020 campaign — though many are wary of empty celebrity candidacies