Early Breakfast with Abongile Nzelenzele

Oprah for President: “If anybody could bring us together, it’s her.”


The US Report with Adrian Brune Oprah for President: “If anybody could bring us together, it’s her.” So said South Carolina state Rep. Gilda Cobb-Hunter, one of many Democrats whose curiosity about Oprah Winfrey’s potential candidacy was piqued after her fiery speech at the Golden Globes Sunday night. There are no signs that Winfrey, a self-made billionaire with no political background, has begun an exploratory campaign for 2020. But political operatives on both sides say she’d be a powerful, popular opponent to President Trump’s expected 2020 campaign — though many are wary of empty celebrity candidacies

First drop-in Clinic in west Africa to wean opioid addiction

First drop-in Clinic in west Africa to wean opioid addiction

27 November 2018 6:01 AM
What’s happening in Bokaap?

What’s happening in Bokaap?

27 November 2018 5:39 AM
Four arrests over 1993 killing of Burundi leader

Four arrests over 1993 killing of Burundi leader

27 November 2018 5:26 AM
Building a career without qualifications

Building a career without qualifications

27 November 2018 5:04 AM
French commission to urge return of looted African art

French commission to urge return of looted African art

26 November 2018 6:02 AM
Comforting the dying as a death doula

Comforting the dying as a death doula

26 November 2018 5:42 AM
MyCiti where are we now?

MyCiti where are we now?

26 November 2018 5:28 AM
Insuring recreational assets

Insuring recreational assets

26 November 2018 5:07 AM
Black man killed by cop during Alabama mall shooting had gun permit

Black man killed by cop during Alabama mall shooting had gun permit

26 November 2018 4:41 AM
Feeding Nigeria’s sweet tooth and rebranding Africa

Feeding Nigeria’s sweet tooth and rebranding Africa

23 November 2018 6:02 AM
Features
State Capture Inquiry
State Capture Inquiry

Everything you need to know about the State Capture Inquiry.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Nedbank brings you a wrap of the day’s business news as well as insight into trends and expert advice on all things money-related.
ConsumerTalk with Wendy Knowler
ConsumerTalk with Wendy Knowler

Consumer journalist Wendy Knowler provides useful insights and tips on how to make the most of your buying power.
2018 Nedbank Business Accelerator
2018 Nedbank Business Accelerator

Helping successful, established entrepreneurs take their businesses to the next level.
#WaterWatch
#WaterWatch

Winter rains see Cape dam levels rise to 70%. Find out more about how to save water.
Win
The Nedbank Franchise Business Breakfast with Cape Talk
The Nedbank Franchise Business Breakfast with Cape Talk

The Nedbank Franchise Business Breakfast on Cape Talk.
Submit your questions for the Dis-Chem Brain of CapeTalk in 2019
Submit your questions for the Dis-Chem Brain of CapeTalk in 2019

The Dis-Chem Brain of CapeTalk is back and it’s the perfect opportunity to prove your brainpower!

EWN Headlines
Zuma lawyer: 'State prosecutors displayed a dismissive attitude towards Zuma'
Zuma lawyer: 'State prosecutors displayed a dismissive attitude towards Zuma'

Jacob Zuma faces 16 charges of fraud, racketeering and money laundering relating to a deal to buy R30 billion of European military hardware for South Africa’s armed forces.

2 men questioned in connection with Naka Drotske shooting
2 men questioned in connection with Naka Drotske shooting

It’s understood Drotske and former Springbok teammate Os du Randt had been socialising on a smallholding on the outskirts of Pretoria on when three armed men attempted to rob them.
Carletonville magistrate arrested for corruption, extortion
Carletonville magistrate arrested for corruption, extortion

It is alleged the magistrate approached the two women and promised they'd be released during their next court appearance, provided they paid him a certain amount
Crimeline

Send your anonymous tip-offs to 32211 (SMS charged at R1) or visit www.crimeline.co.za

LeadSA

Do the right thing. Visit www.leadsa.co.za

© Primedia Broadcasting

Terms & Conditions

Connect With Us