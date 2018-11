8 January 2018 5:03 AM

Guest: Patrick Plonski, Executive Director of Books for Africa Host: Abongile Nzelenzele, Early Breakfast Topic: Books For Africa group in South Africa for 30th anniversary Abongile Nzelenzele speaks to Patrick Plonski, the executive director of Books for Africa about the work they do in South Africa and Africa, to get children in love with reading and books.