New York port authority explosion what we know

13 December 2017 5:00 AM

Abs speaks to the US reporert Adrian Brune New York Explosion: A 27-year-old man set off a pipe bomb strapped to his body during the morning rush hour on Monday, deep inside one of Manhattan’s busiest commuter corridors. It was the latest lone wolf attack to target New York City. And it might have been worse. Akayed Ullah, an immigrant from Bangladesh who lived in Brooklyn and pledged allegiance to IS, was in serious condition at Bellevue Hospital Center with burns to his hands and abdomen. He had attached the pipe bomb to himself with a “combination of Velcro and zip ties”, angered over Trump and Israeli actions in Gaza. He had posted on Facebook earlier in the day, saying, "Trump you failed to protect your nation," according to a criminal complaint. Investigators said Ullah had at least two devices and device that partially detonated was a foot-long pipe that contained black powder, a battery, wiring, nails and screws. Investigators did not elaborate on the second device, which did not detonate.