Nikki Haley says Jerusalem decision will move the ball forward for peace process

11 December 2017 4:42 AM

Abs speaks to the US reporter Adrian Brune Trump’s Palestinian Decision Ignites Unrest: President Donald Trump’s decision to recognize Jerusalem as Israel’s capital and move the U.S. Embassy there, sparked clashes between infuriated Palestinians, who consider the city occupied, and Israeli security forces on Friday in Jerusalem and continued through the weekend from places as far afield as Beirut and Cairo. In Cairo, Arab foreign ministers yesterday demanded that the US rescind the decision, calling it a "grave" development that puts Washington on the same side as "occupation" and the violation of international law. The two-page resolution adopted by the emergency meeting did not include any punitive actions against the United States, such as a for a boycott of American products, but said it would seek a U.N. Security Council resolution rejecting the U.S. move. Meanwhile, in Beirut, Lebanon, home to 450,000 Palestinian refugees, protesters hurled rocks and plastic water bottles toward the U.S. Embassy and burned U.S. and Israeli flags, piles of garbage and an effigy of Trump. Protesters plied open the gate of the embassy compound but were turned back by security forces.