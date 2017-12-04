Early Breakfast with Abongile Nzelenzele

Michael Flynn plea overtakes Trump's big win on tax reform


Abs speaks to US Report with Adrian Brune Flynn Pleads Guilty in Exchange for Testimony: The first senior former White House official to cut a cooperation deal in the special counsel’s inquiry into election interference, President Donald Trump’s former national security adviser, Michael Flynn, pleaded guilty on Friday to lying to the F.B.I. about conversations with the Russian ambassador last December. Flynn’s discussions with Sergey I. Kislyak were part of a coordinated effort by Mr. Trump’s aides to create foreign policy before they were in power, documents released as part of Mr. Flynn’s plea agreement show, thereby undermining the existing policy of President Barack Obama. Flynn also ignored a warning from a senior Obama official to stop meddling in foreign affairs before the inauguration. In at least one instance, a senior member of the presidential transition, which was directed by US VP Mike Pence, ordered Flynn to discuss a United Nations resolution. Trump’s lawyers believe that unnamed aide was Trump’s son-in-law and close adviser, Jared Kushner.

First drop-in Clinic in west Africa to wean opioid addiction

27 November 2018 6:01 AM
What’s happening in Bokaap?

27 November 2018 5:39 AM
Four arrests over 1993 killing of Burundi leader

27 November 2018 5:26 AM
Building a career without qualifications

27 November 2018 5:04 AM
French commission to urge return of looted African art

26 November 2018 6:02 AM
Comforting the dying as a death doula

26 November 2018 5:42 AM
MyCiti where are we now?

26 November 2018 5:28 AM
Insuring recreational assets

26 November 2018 5:07 AM
Black man killed by cop during Alabama mall shooting had gun permit

26 November 2018 4:41 AM
Feeding Nigeria’s sweet tooth and rebranding Africa

23 November 2018 6:02 AM
EWN Headlines
Gauteng residents urged to check load shedding schedules
Gauteng residents urged to check load shedding schedules

It's the second consecutive day that Eskom has implemented controlled outages.
Former Springbok Drotske stable after being shot in robbery
Former Springbok Drotske stable after being shot in robbery

Local media reported that the former Cheetahs player and coach had lost almost a third of his blood in the incident, was in intensive care at the city’s Montana Hospital, but was out of immediate danger.
Disgruntled Dis-Chem workers demonstrate in Sea Point
Disgruntled Dis-Chem workers demonstrate in Sea Point

Employees are unhappy with their working conditions and pay.

