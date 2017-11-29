Guest: Nocawe Mankayi Town Two Community leader Khayelitsha councillor says an increasing number of shebeens in the Town Two community is one of the main contributors to the ongoing scourge of violence against women and children.
Law Enforcement officers deployed to Khayelitsha in bid to curb illegal shebeen activity
