SAYes mentoring calls for new volunteer mentors

28 November 2017 5:19 AM

Michelle Potter EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR & CO-FOUNDER of SayYes Youth Mentoring SAYes is accepting volunteer mentor applications now through January 2018 for the 2018 programme. If you are interested in becoming a SAYes mentor, please register for an upcoming information session by visiting: www.sayesmentoring.org/mentors, or contact SAYes by email: volunteer@sayesmentoring.org, or by phone: +27 (0) 21-830-0795.