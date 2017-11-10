After Nearly 7 Weeks, Puerto Ricans Still Await FEMA Aid

10 November 2017 4:49 AM

Guest: The US Report with Adrian Brune Puerto Rico Still Awaits Aid: FEMA’s required online forms are useless in much of Puerto Rico, without electricity since Hurricane Maria ravaged the island. While the storm’s official death toll stands at 55, many are questioning that count: 472 more people died there this September than last. Now FEMA’s preparing to fly thousands to the mainland. Meanwhile, Lin-Manuel Miranda says he’ll reprise the title role in Hamilton at the University of Puerto Rico in January to “send a bold message” about the island’s ability to recover.