Las Vegas shooting highlights wide gaps in gun laws

9 October 2017 4:43 AM

The US Report with Adrian Brune. Gun Laws: “I think we are on the verge of a breakthrough.” So said Rep. Carlos Curbelo, who’s drafting bipartisan legislation to ban bump stocks, kits that modify rifles to fire hundreds of rounds per minute. But not quite: the powerful U.S. gun lobby, the National Rifle Association, said on Sunday it would oppose an outright ban on bump-stock devices that Las Vegas shooter Stephen Paddock used to massacre of 58 people by turning rifles into automatic weapons and strafing a crowd with bursts of sustained gunfire. The NRA, which has seldom embraced new firearms-control measures, stunned gun control advocates last week when it issued a statement voicing willingness to support a restriction on bump stocks, before walking it back. As the nation ups its security presence at events, such as the 40th Chicago Marathon today, Republicans also expressed concerns that any curbs would lead to wider gun control in the wake of the deadliest shooting in the United States.