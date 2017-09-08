Early Breakfast with Abongile Nzelenzele

Hurricane Irma leaves 11 dead as it tears through Caribbean


Guest: The US report with Adrian Brune 2. Russians Facebook Purchase: Facebook says a Russian operation purchased $100,000 worth of ads over the past two years promoting divisive political and social issues, but without openly backing a specific candidate. The social network — criticized for its role in spreading misinformation during the 2016 campaign — reportedly told congressional investigators yesterday that they traced the ads to a “troll farm” peddling pro-Kremlin propaganda. It’s a potentially troubling discovery, especially amid official probes into Russia’s election interference and alleged collusion between the Trump campaign and the Kremlin. 3. Seoul Deploys US Missile Defense: “The situation is very grave.” So said South Korean Prime Minister Lee Nak-yon, who believes Pyongyang will launch another intercontinental ballistic missile on Saturday — less than a week after its most recent nuclear test. Amid protests that left dozens of demonstrators injured, the U.S. military completed the roll-out of its controversial THAAD missile defense system about 185 miles north of Seoul. Meanwhile, China has voiced support for tougher U.N. sanctions against Pyongyang, while also keeping the possibility of dialogue on the table. 4. Las Vegas Police Roughed up NFL player: He has the right to not remain silent. The Seattle Seahawks defensive end Michael Bennett, has accused police in Las Vegas of “abusive conduct” after he says he was violently detained and threatened by officers while leaving last month’s McGregor-Mayweather boxing match. Bennett underscored the broader racial tensions between police and African-Americans, saying he was harassed for being “a black man in the wrong place at the wrong time.” NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell released a statement fully supporting Bennett, while the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police say they’re investigating the incident.

First drop-in Clinic in west Africa to wean opioid addiction

27 November 2018 6:01 AM
What’s happening in Bokaap?

27 November 2018 5:39 AM
Four arrests over 1993 killing of Burundi leader

27 November 2018 5:26 AM
Building a career without qualifications

27 November 2018 5:04 AM
French commission to urge return of looted African art

26 November 2018 6:02 AM
Comforting the dying as a death doula

26 November 2018 5:42 AM
MyCiti where are we now?

26 November 2018 5:28 AM
Insuring recreational assets

26 November 2018 5:07 AM
Black man killed by cop during Alabama mall shooting had gun permit

26 November 2018 4:41 AM
Feeding Nigeria’s sweet tooth and rebranding Africa

23 November 2018 6:02 AM
EWN Headlines
Former employee says Facebook failing black people
Former employee says Facebook failing black people

Mark Luckie said that he shared the message with all Facebook employees around the world early this month, shortly before his final day as a strategic partner manager focused on underrepresented voices.
Trudeau, Trump share 'disappointment' over GM plant closures
Trudeau, Trump share 'disappointment' over GM plant closures

Trudeau and Trump - who have been at loggerheads for months - are expected to meet at the G20 summit in Argentina at the end of the week.
Indonesia's Lion Air needs 'improved' safety culture: crash report
Indonesia's Lion Air needs 'improved' safety culture: crash report

Lion Air must take steps 'to improve the safety culture and to enable the pilot to make (a) proper decision to continue the flight,' it said in a statement.
