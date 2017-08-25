Uber seeks to sell uptown station oakland building in the U.S

25 August 2017 5:09 AM

Guest: The US report with Adrian Brune Mr. Donald, President Trump: “They are trying to take away our history and our heritage.” So said President Donald Trump at a raucous rally in Arizona, lambasting journalists and spending nearly a third of his 90-minutes rehashing his public remarks in the wake of Charlottesville, complaining that he was widely criticized for them. The only time he mentioned the racial tensions and violence was in the context of defending himself. while his supporters booed and screamed at reporters covering the event. The president also trashed Arizona senators John McCain and Jeff Flake for disloyalty, and hinted that he may pardon Sheriff Joe Arpaio, whose anti immigration tactics were deemed unlawful.