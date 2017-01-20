Early Breakfast with Abongile Nzelenzele

Abongile Nzelenzele talks to Sylvia Vollenhoven Filmmaker about Project Spear


Project Spear is a 48-minute documentary, commissioned by the SABC that deals with the largescale corruption of the apartheid government and its impact on South Africa today. After giving its full support to the production process of Project Spear – this included approving a final script – the SABC decided at the last minute to remove the documentary from its schedule in 2012.

First drop-in Clinic in west Africa to wean opioid addiction

27 November 2018 6:01 AM
What’s happening in Bokaap?

27 November 2018 5:39 AM
Four arrests over 1993 killing of Burundi leader

27 November 2018 5:26 AM
Building a career without qualifications

27 November 2018 5:04 AM
French commission to urge return of looted African art

26 November 2018 6:02 AM
Comforting the dying as a death doula

26 November 2018 5:42 AM
MyCiti where are we now?

26 November 2018 5:28 AM
Insuring recreational assets

26 November 2018 5:07 AM
Black man killed by cop during Alabama mall shooting had gun permit

26 November 2018 4:41 AM
Feeding Nigeria’s sweet tooth and rebranding Africa

23 November 2018 6:02 AM
Features
State Capture Inquiry
Everything you need to know about the State Capture Inquiry.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Nedbank brings you a wrap of the day’s business news as well as insight into trends and expert advice on all things money-related.
ConsumerTalk with Wendy Knowler
Consumer journalist Wendy Knowler provides useful insights and tips on how to make the most of your buying power.
2018 Nedbank Business Accelerator
Helping successful, established entrepreneurs take their businesses to the next level.
#WaterWatch
Winter rains see Cape dam levels rise to 70%. Find out more about how to save water.
Win
The Nedbank Franchise Business Breakfast with Cape Talk
The Nedbank Franchise Business Breakfast on Cape Talk.
Submit your questions for the Dis-Chem Brain of CapeTalk in 2019
The Dis-Chem Brain of CapeTalk is back and it’s the perfect opportunity to prove your brainpower!

EWN Headlines
Weekend of load shedding ahead, Eskom warns
The utility says it may have to implement stage one power outages to allow the parastatal to replenish diesel generators and water reserves.
Young activists take a stand against gender-based violence
The demonstration was led by 16-year-old Pretoria Girls High pupil and rights activist Zulaikha Patel.

SACP calls on govt to approve revised NHI Bill
The bill was issued for public comment in June and will be open for further input when the revised bill heads to Parliament.

