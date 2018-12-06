The 947 Truck of Love with SPAR went to the Soweto Home for the Aged

6 December 2018 2:40 PM

The Soweto Home for the Aged is a registered non-profit organisation that was established in 1988. The Home was borne out of the desperate need to provide care for the homeless, the destitute, the neglected and the needy elderly persons of Soweto and the neighbouring areas. The Home consistently engages in civil society, public and private sector organisations to help become partners in shaping the lives of their senior citizens.