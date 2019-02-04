947 Breakfast Club

This is what happens when Alex got Anele to do the Warrior Race!


Krayne & Leslie bring the most beautiful end to the #WarOfRoses... She got the guy!

8 February 2019 7:46 AM
The national school of arts has secured a spot in school invasion!

7 February 2019 11:25 AM
Failure to achieve career objectives is the reason why many couples divorce.

7 February 2019 11:20 AM
#HumDinger: It's The nanny theme song!

7 February 2019 11:16 AM
Selling your current car, truthfully!

6 February 2019 10:50 AM
Willowmoore High school has secured a spot in the school invasion!

6 February 2019 10:47 AM
Jason and his team tried to their best to nail the GRC Pop Quiz!

6 February 2019 10:40 AM
#HumDinger: It's Family Guy theme song!

6 February 2019 10:36 AM
#WhatsYourStatus: This was definitely not Alex's Caige's best Status Master moment...

6 February 2019 8:48 AM
This Joburger absolutely NAILS Michael Jackson's 'Man In The Mirror'

6 February 2019 8:15 AM
Features
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Nedbank brings you a wrap of the day’s business news as well as insight into trends and expert advice on all things money-related.
ConsumerTalk with Wendy Knowler
ConsumerTalk with Wendy Knowler

Consumer journalist Wendy Knowler provides useful insights and tips on how to make the most of your buying power.
#WaterWatch
#WaterWatch

Cape dam levels drop to 60.5. Find out more about how to save water.
State Capture Inquiry
State Capture Inquiry

Everything you need to know about the State Capture Inquiry.
Win
Back to Office with CapeTalk and Makro
Back to Office with CapeTalk and Makro

If you’re a start-up, small business or entrepreneur, we want to give you a R25 000 office makeover.
World View with Adam Gilchrist on CapeTalk
World View with Adam Gilchrist on CapeTalk

Emirates Business delivers Adam Gilchrist to the Breakfast Show each weekday at 07:42am.
Play the Dis-Chem Brain of CapeTalk now!
Play the Dis-Chem Brain of CapeTalk now!

The Dis-Chem Brain of CapeTalk is back! Play online to enter now!
Events
Zolani From Freshlyground at Backsberg
Zolani From Freshlyground at Backsberg

On 24 February, Zolani from Freshlyground will be taking to the stage as part of Backsberg’s 10th Annual Picnic Concerts presented...
Bottomless Coffee Band at Backsberg
Bottomless Coffee Band at Backsberg

Enjoy a glass of wine while taking in a performance by Bottomless Coffee at Backsberg's 10th annual Picnic Concerts presented by C...
Beatenberg at Backsberg
Beatenberg at Backsberg

Beatenberg takes to the stage as part of Backsberg's 10th Annual Picnic Concerts presented by CapeTalk - fun for the whole family!
Shortstraw at Backsberg
Shortstraw at Backsberg

You don't want to miss Shortstraw at the 10th annual Backsberg Picnic Concerts presented by CapeTalk. Enjoy a glass of wine and gr...
EWN Headlines
Cele insists decision to terminate Robert McBride’s Ipid contract not final
Cele insists decision to terminate Robert McBride’s Ipid contract not final

Police Minister Bheki Cele says that he did not make a final decision on renewing the contract, but a preliminary decision.
Moving ECD to Basic Education Dept was a necessary move, says Motshekga
Moving ECD to Basic Education Dept was a necessary move, says Motshekga

During his State of the Nation Address on Thursday, President Cyril Ramaphosa announced that early childhood development will be moved to the Basic Education portfolio.
Woman killed in shooting outside Bishop Lavis Court
Woman killed in shooting outside Bishop Lavis Court

Muniebah Nuwienhuys was with her twin brother, fetching her four-year-old daughter, when she was caught in the crossfire of suspected gang violence.
