947 Breakfast Club

Do adults secretly like kids' cartoon shows?


Kids will give you a headache after consuming sugar.. or not!

Kids will give you a headache after consuming sugar.. or not!

21 February 2019 11:43 AM
Mens Clinic International has proven that men name their biceps!

Mens Clinic International has proven that men name their biceps!

21 February 2019 11:42 AM
#ReceptionistIdols: MultiChoice vs Spar!

#ReceptionistIdols: MultiChoice vs Spar!

21 February 2019 11:15 AM
#ReceptionistIdols: NetFlorst - Don't Speak

#ReceptionistIdols: NetFlorst - Don't Speak

21 February 2019 10:58 AM
#ReceptionistIdols: MultiChoice - Lazy Song

#ReceptionistIdols: MultiChoice - Lazy Song

21 February 2019 10:58 AM
#ReceptionistIdols: Vodacom - Stay With Me

#ReceptionistIdols: Vodacom - Stay With Me

21 February 2019 10:58 AM
#ReceptionistIdols: Leogem - Lose Yourself

#ReceptionistIdols: Leogem - Lose Yourself

21 February 2019 10:58 AM
#WhatsYourStatus!

#WhatsYourStatus!

20 February 2019 11:16 AM
Stats prove that women can say thank you in 5 different languages!

Stats prove that women can say thank you in 5 different languages!

20 February 2019 11:15 AM
Which profession has the sexiest people? Teachers? Doctors? Lawyers?

Which profession has the sexiest people? Teachers? Doctors? Lawyers?

20 February 2019 11:14 AM
Features
Random Acts of Kindness with Dis-Chem
Random Acts of Kindness with Dis-Chem

Nominate a charity that you feel is in desperate need of help.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Nedbank brings you a wrap of the day’s business news as well as insight into trends and expert advice on all things money-related.
ConsumerTalk with Wendy Knowler
ConsumerTalk with Wendy Knowler

Consumer journalist Wendy Knowler provides useful insights and tips on how to make the most of your buying power.
#WaterWatch
#WaterWatch

Cape dam levels drop to 60.5. Find out more about how to save water.
State Capture Inquiry
State Capture Inquiry

Everything you need to know about the State Capture Inquiry.
Win
World View with Adam Gilchrist on CapeTalk
World View with Adam Gilchrist on CapeTalk

Emirates Business delivers Adam Gilchrist to the Breakfast Show each weekday at 07:42am.
Play the Dis-Chem Brain of CapeTalk now!
Play the Dis-Chem Brain of CapeTalk now!

The Dis-Chem Brain of CapeTalk is back! Play online to enter now!
Events
Zolani From Freshlyground at Backsberg
Zolani From Freshlyground at Backsberg

On 24 February, Zolani from Freshlyground will be taking to the stage as part of Backsberg’s 10th Annual Picnic Concerts presented...
Beatenberg at Backsberg
Beatenberg at Backsberg

Beatenberg takes to the stage as part of Backsberg's 10th Annual Picnic Concerts presented by CapeTalk - fun for the whole family!
EWN Headlines
Pule Mabe sex harassment accuser: ‘The ANC has failed me’
Pule Mabe sex harassment accuser: ‘The ANC has failed me’

Kgoerano Kekana accused Pule Mabe of sexually harassing her on three occasions while she was his personal assistant, but the party's grievance panel said there was no evidence to back her claims.
Pitch Black Afro’s bail hearing postponed to March
Pitch Black Afro’s bail hearing postponed to March

The Johannesburg Magistrates Court has also instructed the State lawyer to subpoena its pathologist dealing with the case.

Police confirm 2 suspects shot dead in Edenvale High robbery
Police confirm 2 suspects shot dead in Edenvale High robbery

One other suspect was injured while two others were arrested.

Crimeline

Send your anonymous tip-offs to 32211 (SMS charged at R1) or visit www.crimeline.co.za

LeadSA

Do the right thing. Visit www.leadsa.co.za

© Primedia Broadcasting

Terms & Conditions

Connect With Us