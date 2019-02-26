947 Breakfast Club

Allow the little people in the house to choose the next holiday destination!


#SmallBigAdventures: Let's allow the little people in the house choose our next holiday destination!

28 February 2019 10:59 AM
#TweetsFromAMovie: How to loose a guy in 10 days is the movie for today!

28 February 2019 10:57 AM
#ExclusiveAfterParty: The kind of after party that has classy and outrageous rules!

28 February 2019 10:53 AM
#TweetsFromAMovie: District 9 is our movie for today!

27 February 2019 12:25 PM
#SmallBigAdventure: Allowing the little ones choose the holiday destination might just be what you need!

27 February 2019 12:21 PM
Guess who's back in the motherland from the glamorous Oscars?

27 February 2019 12:19 PM
Items you will always buy, even if you're broke!

27 February 2019 12:13 PM
Anele got to rub shoulders with some of the best at the Oscars!

26 February 2019 12:39 PM
Stand a chance to be part of the 947 discovery rhythm run!

26 February 2019 12:38 PM
947 Discovery rhythm run is back!

26 February 2019 12:37 PM
Features
Personal Finance with Warren Ingram
A collection of wealth manager Warren Ingram's regular contributions to The Money Show - brought to you by RMB.
Random Acts of Kindness with Dis-Chem
Nominate a charity that you feel is in desperate need of help.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Nedbank brings you a wrap of the day’s business news as well as insight into trends and expert advice on all things money-related.
ConsumerTalk with Wendy Knowler
Consumer journalist Wendy Knowler provides useful insights and tips on how to make the most of your buying power.
#WaterWatch
Cape dam levels drop to 56%. Find out more about how to save water.
State Capture Inquiry
Everything you need to know about the State Capture Inquiry.
Win
World View with Adam Gilchrist on CapeTalk
Emirates Business delivers Adam Gilchrist to the Breakfast Show each weekday at 07:42am.
Play the Dis-Chem Brain of CapeTalk now!
The Dis-Chem Brain of CapeTalk is back! Play online to enter now!
Events
Beatenberg at Backsberg
Beatenberg takes to the stage as part of Backsberg's 10th Annual Picnic Concerts presented by CapeTalk - fun for the whole family!
EWN Headlines
NPA confirms 5 teens formally charged with Thoriso Themane's murder
Thoriso Themane was assaulted and dragged through the streets of Flora Park in Polokwane over the weekend by a group of high school pupils.
Siphiwe Nyanda says refusal to meet the Guptas led to his axing
Former Communications Minister Siphiwe Nyanda says the Guptas made repeated requests through emissaries to meet with him outside his office.

MPs unite behind Caster Semenya
Parliamentarians put aside their political differences and aired their support for Caster Semenya in her on-going legal battle against the IAAF.
