947 Breakfast Club

947 and Virgin Atlantic offering you a chance to bring your family from UK back home!


947 and Virgin Atlantic wants to reunite you and your loved one, only if you participate!

5 March 2019 11:41 AM
How many driver's test did you do, to finally pass?

5 March 2019 11:40 AM
#MicrowaveOlympics: A tube of toothpaste on the challenge today!

5 March 2019 11:37 AM
Do you allow your friends to walk almost naked, while visiting your house, with your partner there?

4 March 2019 11:31 AM
#MicrowaveOlympics: Seeded grapes on the challenge today!

4 March 2019 11:28 AM
This past weekend, the SAFTAs happened. Take listen to this...

4 March 2019 11:23 AM
Going that extra, lying for a friend!

4 March 2019 11:22 AM
#TweetsFromAMovie: The movie is There's Something About Mary!

1 March 2019 12:01 PM
#SmallBigAdventures: Shria, mommy bear and the golden girls are going to France!

1 March 2019 11:59 AM
Features
Good to Know with Wendy Knowler
Consumer journalist Wendy Knowler shares her expert advice on those things consumers really need insights on.
Personal Finance with Warren Ingram
A collection of wealth manager Warren Ingram's regular contributions to The Money Show - brought to you by RMB.
Random Acts of Kindness with Dis-Chem
Nominate a charity that you feel is in desperate need of help.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Nedbank brings you a wrap of the day’s business news as well as insight into trends and expert advice on all things money-related.
#WaterWatch
Cape dam levels drop to 56%. Find out more about how to save water.
Win
World View with Adam Gilchrist on CapeTalk
Emirates Business delivers Adam Gilchrist to the Breakfast Show each weekday at 07:42am.
EWN Headlines
Anti-abuse group hopes justice prevails in Nicholas Ninow's rape case
Dros rape accused Nicholas Ninow is accused of raping a seven-year-old girl in the bathroom at the Silverton restaurant in Pretoria last year.
SA economy expands by 1.4% in Q4 of 2018
South Africa’s economy expanded 1.4% in the fourth quarter of 2018 after a revised 2.6% expansion in the third quarter, data from Statistics South Africa showed on Tuesday.
MMC, 4 directors at Midvaal municipality implicated in cash-for-jobs scandal
EWN revealed on Monday that deputy municipal manager Thom Peeters was placed on special leave following allegations that he appointed workers before the interviewing process.
