947 Breakfast Club

#ShazamChallange: Get the songs before Shazam does and win tickets to the JICF!


The 947 Breakfast Club are leaving messages for Alex in the UK - Wednesday

The 947 Breakfast Club are leaving messages for Alex in the UK - Wednesday

13 March 2019 10:45 AM
Buying gifts for people that you don't like. Yes, you do!

Buying gifts for people that you don't like. Yes, you do!

12 March 2019 2:34 PM
Driving with the sunroof open or not?

Driving with the sunroof open or not?

12 March 2019 2:30 PM
Virgin Atlantic together with the 947 Breakfast Club are giving you and your loved one an opportunity of a lifetime!

Virgin Atlantic together with the 947 Breakfast Club are giving you and your loved one an opportunity of a lifetime!

12 March 2019 2:28 PM
The whole country stood still and cracked up at this. Take a listen!

The whole country stood still and cracked up at this. Take a listen!

12 March 2019 2:27 PM
The 947 Breakfast Club are leaving messages for Alex in the UK - Monday

The 947 Breakfast Club are leaving messages for Alex in the UK - Monday

12 March 2019 1:16 PM
The 947 Breakfast Club are leaving messages for Alex in the UK - Tuesday

The 947 Breakfast Club are leaving messages for Alex in the UK - Tuesday

12 March 2019 1:15 PM
The 947 Breakfast Club is off to London and together with Virgin Atlantic, they will reunite you with your loved ones!

The 947 Breakfast Club is off to London and together with Virgin Atlantic, they will reunite you with your loved ones!

11 March 2019 1:36 PM
The number of days you would survive a natural disaster with the food you currently have!

The number of days you would survive a natural disaster with the food you currently have!

11 March 2019 1:30 PM
Features
Good to Know with Wendy Knowler
Good to Know with Wendy Knowler

Good to Know gives subscribers insights into the most common mistakes made by consumers in South Africa.
RMB Solutionist Thinking
RMB Solutionist Thinking

Bruce Whitfield presents an insightful new series that celebrates great thinking and what it takes to be a solutionist thinker.
Personal Finance with Warren Ingram
Personal Finance with Warren Ingram

A collection of wealth manager Warren Ingram's regular contributions to The Money Show - brought to you by RMB.
Random Acts of Kindness with Dis-Chem
Random Acts of Kindness with Dis-Chem

Nominate a charity that you feel is in desperate need of help.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Nedbank brings you a wrap of the day’s business news as well as insight into trends and expert advice on all things money-related.
#WaterWatch
#WaterWatch

Cape dam levels drop to 52.2%. Find out more about how to save water.
Win
World View with Adam Gilchrist on CapeTalk
World View with Adam Gilchrist on CapeTalk

Emirates Business delivers Adam Gilchrist to the Breakfast Show each weekday at 07:42am.
Events
AXE THE ACNE WITH PIPPA HUSDSON AND SKIN RENEWAL.
AXE THE ACNE WITH PIPPA HUSDSON AND SKIN RENEWAL.

You’ve tried everything… from attacking your pores with all kinds of beauty products, to face masks that are supposed to magically...
EWN Headlines
Trump announces plan to ground all Boeing 737 MAX planes
Trump announces plan to ground all Boeing 737 MAX planes

Shares in US aviation giant Boeing fell precipitously, moments after President Donald Trump announced the grounding the top-selling Boeing 737 MAX aircraft.
Longest-serving DA KZN leader joins ANC along with 4 others
Longest-serving DA KZN leader joins ANC along with 4 others

Claudelle Chetty-Naidoo, Renesha Jugmohan, Nalene Naidoo-Atwaru - all from the Msunduzi Local Municipality - joined Sizwe Mchunu in jumping ship.
100 children feared trapped in collapse of Lagos building that housed school
100 children feared trapped in collapse of Lagos building that housed school

Residents said around 100 children had attended the school, which was on the top levels of the building, and that eight had been rescued so far.

Crimeline

Send your anonymous tip-offs to 32211 (SMS charged at R1) or visit www.crimeline.co.za

LeadSA

Do the right thing. Visit www.leadsa.co.za

© Primedia Broadcasting

Terms & Conditions

Connect With Us