AKA talks music, changing his artist name and AKA Orchestra on the 947 Breakfast Club

14 March 2019 3:10 PM

The 947 Breakfast Club hosted multi-talented Africa rap superstar, AKA in the studio. The team chatted about why he's looking to change his name, his schooling life at St John's College, the AKA Orchestra at Time Square, and so much more. AKA has an incredible show coming up. AKA will be teaming up with an orchestra, putting together an hour-and-a-half production at Time Square.