947 Breakfast Club

Frankie and Zweli gave Anele a tour of the BMW 3 series. Take a listen!


And the best British accent goes to Tanya!

And the best British accent goes to Tanya!

20 March 2019 2:24 PM
#To PleatOrNotToPleat: For most men in London, pleated pants are the trend to follow!

#To PleatOrNotToPleat: For most men in London, pleated pants are the trend to follow!

20 March 2019 2:21 PM
Mayfair Hotel in London stood out for the Breakfast Club. Take a listen to what happened!

Mayfair Hotel in London stood out for the Breakfast Club. Take a listen to what happened!

20 March 2019 2:17 PM
#EdSheeranKnowledge: Ed has a Heinz’s iconic tomato sauce tattoo!

#EdSheeranKnowledge: Ed has a Heinz’s iconic tomato sauce tattoo!

20 March 2019 2:16 PM
947 inner circle is real because you get to control the playlist! Check out the 947 website and register!

947 inner circle is real because you get to control the playlist! Check out the 947 website and register!

20 March 2019 2:08 PM
The 947 Breakfast Club also spoke to Hasnain Alloo, the commercial director of The Mayfair Hotel. Here's what he has to say!

The 947 Breakfast Club also spoke to Hasnain Alloo, the commercial director of The Mayfair Hotel. Here's what he has to say!

20 March 2019 11:59 AM
The 947 Breakfast Club spoke to Amir Jati the service excellence director at The Mayfair Hotel in London. Take a listen at what he has to say...!

The 947 Breakfast Club spoke to Amir Jati the service excellence director at The Mayfair Hotel in London. Take a listen at what he has to say...!

20 March 2019 11:57 AM
The 947 Breakfast Club got a chance to speak to Rob Steul, the creative director of The Mayfair Hotel. Take a listen at what he has to say...!

The 947 Breakfast Club got a chance to speak to Rob Steul, the creative director of The Mayfair Hotel. Take a listen at what he has to say...!

20 March 2019 11:54 AM
#EdSheeranKnowledge: Song lyrics!

#EdSheeranKnowledge: Song lyrics!

19 March 2019 12:07 PM
Here's what London has to offer!

Here's what London has to offer!

19 March 2019 11:58 AM
Features
Good to Know with Wendy Knowler
Good to Know with Wendy Knowler

Good to Know gives subscribers insights into the most common mistakes made by consumers in South Africa.
RMB Solutionist Thinking
RMB Solutionist Thinking

Bruce Whitfield presents an insightful new series that celebrates great thinking and what it takes to be a solutionist thinker.
Personal Finance with Warren Ingram
Personal Finance with Warren Ingram

A collection of wealth manager Warren Ingram's regular contributions to The Money Show - brought to you by RMB.
Random Acts of Kindness with Dis-Chem
Random Acts of Kindness with Dis-Chem

Nominate a charity that you feel is in desperate need of help.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Nedbank brings you a wrap of the day’s business news as well as insight into trends and expert advice on all things money-related.
#WaterWatch
#WaterWatch

Cape dam levels drop to 52.2%. Find out more about how to save water.
Win
World View with Adam Gilchrist on CapeTalk
World View with Adam Gilchrist on CapeTalk

Emirates Business delivers Adam Gilchrist to the Breakfast Show each weekday at 07:42am.
Events
Celebrate World As Young As You Feel Day with CapeTalk & Evergreen Lifestyle
Celebrate World As Young As You Feel Day with CapeTalk & Evergreen Lifestyle

You only live once and this World As Young As You Feel Day, CapeTalk and award-winning retirement village Evergreen Lifestyle want...
EWN Headlines
Gauteng ANC: Motorists won't be blacklisted over e-toll debt
Gauteng ANC: Motorists won't be blacklisted over e-toll debt

It emerged last week that ETC was summonsing motorists who had debts to pay and applying for default judgments against those who did not settle their debt.
Toll from cyclone-hit southern Africa surges as UN launches health aid
Toll from cyclone-hit southern Africa surges as UN launches health aid

Mozambican Land and Environmental Minister Celso Correia said 242 lives had been lost and 15,000 out of 18,000 stranded people still needed to be saved, many of them on rooftops or even in trees.
Mantashe: 'ANC won’t make new promises in Western Cape'
Mantashe: 'ANC won’t make new promises in Western Cape'

ANC national chairperson Gwede Mantashe was in Gugulethu on Thursday to drum up support for the party in preparation for the May general elections.
Crimeline

Send your anonymous tip-offs to 32211 (SMS charged at R1) or visit www.crimeline.co.za

LeadSA

Do the right thing. Visit www.leadsa.co.za

© Primedia Broadcasting

Terms & Conditions

Connect With Us