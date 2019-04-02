947 Breakfast Club

#WouldYouRather lose your taste buds or being colour blind?


#WeekOfTheWeddingDress: One of the finalists will win a trip to Mauritius and have the time of their lives!

16 April 2019 1:19 PM
Anita won R3000 with Samsung Unlock10! Tune in, play along and you could win big!

16 April 2019 1:17 PM
Game of Thrones is an entire buzz! Take listen to this!

16 April 2019 1:14 PM
Some restaurant nail their birthday songs but some just copy and paste, as long as it works!

16 April 2019 1:10 PM
Frankie and Anele strongly believe that a new couple should go on baecation as early as the first week of dating. Cindy and Alex on the other hand are opposing it. Take listen to this!

16 April 2019 1:09 PM
#WeekOfTheWeddingDress: This coming Thursday, all the finalists will be invited to the 947 offices to come and battle it out for the golden trip to Mauritius!

15 April 2019 11:29 AM
Ria won R5000 with Samsung Unlock10! Tune in, be part of the Samsung Unlock10 and win big!

15 April 2019 11:25 AM
Sam Smith came and conquered! Frankie on the other hand, pranked the 947 programme coordinator Reagile. Take a listen at this!

15 April 2019 11:21 AM
Damon saw and rubbed shoulders with Sam Smith himself!

15 April 2019 11:18 AM
Raya and her team nailed the GRC Pop Quiz and bagged the R10,000!

15 April 2019 11:17 AM
Features
#WaterWatch
#WaterWatch

Cape dam levels drop to 52.2%. Find out more about how to save water.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Nedbank brings you a wrap of the day’s business news as well as insight into trends and expert advice on all things money-related.
RMB Solutionist Thinking
RMB Solutionist Thinking

Bruce Whitfield presents an insightful new series that celebrates great thinking and what it takes to be a solutionist thinker.
Absa Insights 2019
Absa Insights 2019

Demonstrating Absa's global reach and expertise, providing access to corners of industries we wouldn’t necessarily have access to.
2019 South African general election: Analysis and News
2019 South African general election: Analysis and News

All the analysis and build-up to the 2019 general election.
Good to Know with Wendy Knowler
Good to Know with Wendy Knowler

Good to Know gives subscribers insights into the most common mistakes made by consumers in South Africa.
Win
See Andrea Bocelli Live with CapeTalk
See Andrea Bocelli Live with CapeTalk

The world’s biggest classical star, Andrea Bocelli, performs on the 22nd of April at Val de Vie Estate to a sold-out concert.

EWN Headlines
De Lille threatens to publish IEC findings if DA fails to apologise to her
De Lille threatens to publish IEC findings if DA fails to apologise to her

The Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) has ordered the Democratic Alliance (DA) to apologise to its former Western Cape leader Patricia de Lille after being found guilty of contravening the Electoral Act.
McBride: Strong, principlied leadership needed to turn SAPS around
McBride: Strong, principlied leadership needed to turn SAPS around

Former Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) head Robert McBride has described relentless efforts by crooked police and politicians to frustrate his work and force him out of the watchdog body.
Alex Total Shutdown Movement pleased talks with govt underway
Alex Total Shutdown Movement pleased talks with govt underway

Leaders of the Alexandra Total Shutdown Movement will on Wednesday meet with an inter-ministerial task team appointed by President Cyril Ramaphosa to deal with the community's grievances.
