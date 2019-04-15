947 Breakfast Club

#RoommateRivalry: Most of us has shared a roof over our heads with someone else and it soon gets real. Take listen to this!


Deleting WhatsApp groups after breaking up!

26 April 2019 11:31 AM
William Smith was honored with a National Order award for his excellent contribution for teaching mathematics and science, nationwide!

26 April 2019 11:29 AM
Using disabled parking space when your not disabled is not cool!

26 April 2019 11:24 AM
Kids are adorable but when they are alone, they are always up to no good!

26 April 2019 11:24 AM
Greg quit watching marvel movies while Lucky is still on his mission to run 15km back home!

25 April 2019 1:06 PM
Quitting when you are almost done is something that some people need to get over!

25 April 2019 1:04 PM
Some things are funny now because they have already happened. Take a listen!

25 April 2019 1:03 PM
#NotSoSeriousVote: Summer vs winter. Which one does it for you?

25 April 2019 1:02 PM
#NotSoSeriousVote: Between a cat and a dog, which one do you prefer?

24 April 2019 1:16 PM
The one thing that you put in your mouth and terribly regret doing so. Listen to find out what is it!

24 April 2019 1:13 PM
Features
#WaterWatch
#WaterWatch

Cape dam levels drop to 52.2%. Find out more about how to save water.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Nedbank brings you a wrap of the day’s business news as well as insight into trends and expert advice on all things money-related.
Personal Finance with Warren Ingram
Personal Finance with Warren Ingram

A collection of wealth manager Warren Ingram's regular contributions to The Money Show - brought to you by RMB.
RMB Solutionist Thinking
RMB Solutionist Thinking

Bruce Whitfield presents an insightful new series that celebrates great thinking and what it takes to be a solutionist thinker.
2019 South African general election: Analysis and News
2019 South African general election: Analysis and News

All the analysis and build-up to the 2019 general election.
Good to Know with Wendy Knowler
Good to Know with Wendy Knowler

Good to Know gives subscribers insights into the most common mistakes made by consumers in South Africa.
Events
Monster Jam
Monster Jam

BIG NEWS: Monsters are headed to the mother city.

EWN Headlines
Disgruntled Tiso Blackstar employees list their demands
Disgruntled Tiso Blackstar employees list their demands

Employees at Tiso Blackstar who've served their employer with a 48-hour strike notice say they were left with no other choice.
Patricia de Lille, DA public spat continues
Patricia de Lille, DA public spat continues

De Lille says the Electoral Commission's order is enough proof of the DA lies, while the party says she should focus on the serious criminal charges against her.

South Africans living abroad to vote in simplified process
South Africans living abroad to vote in simplified process

The voters are required to visit the mission indicated on their application and take with their South African IDs and valid passports.

