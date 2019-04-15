Ria won R5000 with Samsung Unlock10! Tune in, be part of the Samsung Unlock10 and win big!
|
26 April 2019 11:31 AM
|
William Smith was honored with a National Order award for his excellent contribution for teaching mathematics and science, nationwide!
|
26 April 2019 11:29 AM
|
Using disabled parking space when your not disabled is not cool!
|
26 April 2019 11:24 AM
|
Kids are adorable but when they are alone, they are always up to no good!
|
26 April 2019 11:24 AM
|
Greg quit watching marvel movies while Lucky is still on his mission to run 15km back home!
|
25 April 2019 1:06 PM
|
Quitting when you are almost done is something that some people need to get over!
|
25 April 2019 1:04 PM
|
Some things are funny now because they have already happened. Take a listen!
|
25 April 2019 1:03 PM
|
#NotSoSeriousVote: Summer vs winter. Which one does it for you?
|
25 April 2019 1:02 PM
|
#NotSoSeriousVote: Between a cat and a dog, which one do you prefer?
|
24 April 2019 1:16 PM
|
The one thing that you put in your mouth and terribly regret doing so. Listen to find out what is it!
|
24 April 2019 1:13 PM