947 Breakfast Club

Andrea nailed the GRC pop quiz and won R10 000!


#IWasSoTiredIOnce: Lucky woke up early to feed his kid and made the doll burb!

#IWasSoTiredIOnce: Lucky woke up early to feed his kid and made the doll burb!

23 April 2019 12:42 PM
#ComeDineWithMeSA: Lerato forgot the chicken in the oven for too long and because of that, she won a restaurant voucher worth R1850!

#ComeDineWithMeSA: Lerato forgot the chicken in the oven for too long and because of that, she won a restaurant voucher worth R1850!

23 April 2019 12:39 PM
The Japanese police have a paintball gun always handy with them and this is why!

The Japanese police have a paintball gun always handy with them and this is why!

23 April 2019 12:36 PM
Some movies start off very well and quickly end because they predictable!

Some movies start off very well and quickly end because they predictable!

23 April 2019 12:34 PM
#KingOfBreakfast: Between eggs and bacon, which on takes the title?

#KingOfBreakfast: Between eggs and bacon, which on takes the title?

23 April 2019 12:32 PM
#BoardGameMeltdown: Some board games can bring out the worst in people. Take a listen to this!

#BoardGameMeltdown: Some board games can bring out the worst in people. Take a listen to this!

23 April 2019 12:31 PM
#WeekOfTheWeddingDress: And the winner of the week of the wedding dress and a trip to Mauritius is Minda Strydom!

#WeekOfTheWeddingDress: And the winner of the week of the wedding dress and a trip to Mauritius is Minda Strydom!

23 April 2019 9:21 AM
#WeekOfTheWeddingDress: Here are the top 5 finalists!

#WeekOfTheWeddingDress: Here are the top 5 finalists!

23 April 2019 9:20 AM
#WeekOfTheWeddingDress: Here are the top 10 finalists!

#WeekOfTheWeddingDress: Here are the top 10 finalists!

23 April 2019 9:20 AM
Features
#WaterWatch
#WaterWatch

Cape dam levels drop to 52.2%. Find out more about how to save water.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Nedbank brings you a wrap of the day’s business news as well as insight into trends and expert advice on all things money-related.
RMB Solutionist Thinking
RMB Solutionist Thinking

Bruce Whitfield presents an insightful new series that celebrates great thinking and what it takes to be a solutionist thinker.
Absa Insights 2019
Absa Insights 2019

Demonstrating Absa's global reach and expertise, providing access to corners of industries we wouldn’t necessarily have access to.
2019 South African general election: Analysis and News
2019 South African general election: Analysis and News

All the analysis and build-up to the 2019 general election.
Good to Know with Wendy Knowler
Good to Know with Wendy Knowler

Good to Know gives subscribers insights into the most common mistakes made by consumers in South Africa.
EWN Headlines
Sri Lanka detains Syrian in investigation of blasts; toll rises to 321
Sri Lanka detains Syrian in investigation of blasts; toll rises to 321

No group has claimed responsibility for the attacks, which officials said were carried out by at least seven suicide bombers on three churches and four hotels. About 500 people were also wounded.
Gordhan: Eskom will continue to need short-term bailouts until it's stabilised
Gordhan: Eskom will continue to need short-term bailouts until it's stabilised

Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan said that more extensive future plans for the utility will only become clearer in May.
SANDF deployed to flood-hit Port St Johns
SANDF deployed to flood-hit Port St Johns

Defence Force Minister Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula has put together a team which will help local authorities on the ground.
Crimeline

Send your anonymous tip-offs to 32211 (SMS charged at R1) or visit www.crimeline.co.za

LeadSA

Do the right thing. Visit www.leadsa.co.za

© Primedia Broadcasting

Terms & Conditions

Connect With Us