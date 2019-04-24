947 Breakfast Club

The one thing that you put in your mouth and terribly regret doing so. Listen to find out what is it!


#NotSoSeriousVote: Between a cat and a dog, which one do you prefer?

24 April 2019 1:16 PM
Discovery rhythm run is almost here and you don't want to miss out! Register your team and come do the most!

24 April 2019 1:10 PM
Adele is single and here are some new song titles about breakups, take a listen!

24 April 2019 1:07 PM
A lady woke up after 27 years in coma!

24 April 2019 1:04 PM
#IWasSoTiredIOnce: Lucky woke up early to feed his kid and made the doll burb!

23 April 2019 12:42 PM
#ComeDineWithMeSA: Lerato forgot the chicken in the oven for too long and because of that, she won a restaurant voucher worth R1850!

23 April 2019 12:39 PM
Andrea nailed the GRC pop quiz and won R10 000!

23 April 2019 12:37 PM
The Japanese police have a paintball gun always handy with them and this is why!

23 April 2019 12:36 PM
Some movies start off very well and quickly end because they predictable!

23 April 2019 12:34 PM
EWN Headlines
ANC feels vindicated by High Court ruling over Free State election lists
ANC feels vindicated by High Court ruling over Free State election lists

Disgruntled members wanted the court to declare as unlawful a December list conference to nominate individuals for Parliament and the provincial legislature.

Gordhan’s lawyers want clarity on Mkhwebane's Sars rogue unit probe
Gordhan’s lawyers want clarity on Mkhwebane's Sars rogue unit probe

Advocate Busisiwe Mkhwebane is investigating allegations of improper and irregular conduct as well as violation of the Executive Ethics Code and follows a complaint from the EFF’s Floyd Shivambu.

SA psychiatry body takes swipe at IAAF plan to amend gender rules
SA psychiatry body takes swipe at IAAF plan to amend gender rules

The South African Society of Psychiatrists said the IAAF’s intentions to limit testosterone levels for female athletes was medically unethical and a violation of human rights.
