947 Breakfast Club

#NotSoSeriousVote: Between a cat and a dog, which one do you prefer?


The one thing that you put in your mouth and terribly regret doing so. Listen to find out what is it!

The one thing that you put in your mouth and terribly regret doing so. Listen to find out what is it!

24 April 2019 1:13 PM
Discovery rhythm run is almost here and you don't want to miss out! Register your team and come do the most!

Discovery rhythm run is almost here and you don't want to miss out! Register your team and come do the most!

24 April 2019 1:10 PM
Adele is single and here are some new song titles about breakups, take a listen!

Adele is single and here are some new song titles about breakups, take a listen!

24 April 2019 1:07 PM
A lady woke up after 27 years in coma!

A lady woke up after 27 years in coma!

24 April 2019 1:04 PM
#IWasSoTiredIOnce: Lucky woke up early to feed his kid and made the doll burb!

#IWasSoTiredIOnce: Lucky woke up early to feed his kid and made the doll burb!

23 April 2019 12:42 PM
#ComeDineWithMeSA: Lerato forgot the chicken in the oven for too long and because of that, she won a restaurant voucher worth R1850!

#ComeDineWithMeSA: Lerato forgot the chicken in the oven for too long and because of that, she won a restaurant voucher worth R1850!

23 April 2019 12:39 PM
Andrea nailed the GRC pop quiz and won R10 000!

Andrea nailed the GRC pop quiz and won R10 000!

23 April 2019 12:37 PM
The Japanese police have a paintball gun always handy with them and this is why!

The Japanese police have a paintball gun always handy with them and this is why!

23 April 2019 12:36 PM
Some movies start off very well and quickly end because they predictable!

Some movies start off very well and quickly end because they predictable!

23 April 2019 12:34 PM
Features
#WaterWatch
#WaterWatch

Cape dam levels drop to 52.2%. Find out more about how to save water.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Nedbank brings you a wrap of the day’s business news as well as insight into trends and expert advice on all things money-related.
RMB Solutionist Thinking
RMB Solutionist Thinking

Bruce Whitfield presents an insightful new series that celebrates great thinking and what it takes to be a solutionist thinker.
Absa Insights 2019
Absa Insights 2019

Demonstrating Absa's global reach and expertise, providing access to corners of industries we wouldn’t necessarily have access to.
2019 South African general election: Analysis and News
2019 South African general election: Analysis and News

All the analysis and build-up to the 2019 general election.
Good to Know with Wendy Knowler
Good to Know with Wendy Knowler

Good to Know gives subscribers insights into the most common mistakes made by consumers in South Africa.
EWN Headlines
Zimbabwe issues alert for increased malaria cases
Zimbabwe issues alert for increased malaria cases

The spike is being linked to stagnant pools of water left in the wake of Cyclone Idai, which killed at least 344 people in Zimbabwe.
South African consumer confidence dips further in Q1
South African consumer confidence dips further in Q1

The consumer confidence index, sponsored by First National Bank (FNB) and compiled by the Bureau for Economic Research, fell to +2 in the first quarter from +7 in the final quarter of 2018.
Tony Leon: SA's current economic, political situation same as in 1989
Tony Leon: SA's current economic, political situation same as in 1989

Former DA leader Tony Leon said that President Cyril Ramaphosa can be a game-changer but adds he hasn’t clearly seen Ramaphosa’s reform agenda feature in the ANC’s election campaign.
Crimeline

Send your anonymous tip-offs to 32211 (SMS charged at R1) or visit www.crimeline.co.za

LeadSA

Do the right thing. Visit www.leadsa.co.za

© Primedia Broadcasting

Terms & Conditions

Connect With Us