947 Breakfast Club

Some things are funny now because they have already happened. Take a listen!


Greg quit watching marvel movies while Lucky is still on his mission to run 15km back home!

25 April 2019 1:06 PM
Quitting when you are almost done is something that some people need to get over!

25 April 2019 1:04 PM
#NotSoSeriousVote: Summer vs winter. Which one does it for you?

25 April 2019 1:02 PM
#NotSoSeriousVote: Between a cat and a dog, which one do you prefer?

24 April 2019 1:16 PM
The one thing that you put in your mouth and terribly regret doing so. Listen to find out what is it!

24 April 2019 1:13 PM
Discovery rhythm run is almost here and you don't want to miss out! Register your team and come do the most!

24 April 2019 1:10 PM
Adele is single and here are some new song titles about breakups, take a listen!

24 April 2019 1:07 PM
A lady woke up after 27 years in coma!

24 April 2019 1:04 PM
#IWasSoTiredIOnce: Lucky woke up early to feed his kid and made the doll burb!

23 April 2019 12:42 PM
Features
#WaterWatch
#WaterWatch

Cape dam levels drop to 52.2%. Find out more about how to save water.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Nedbank brings you a wrap of the day’s business news as well as insight into trends and expert advice on all things money-related.
Personal Finance with Warren Ingram
Personal Finance with Warren Ingram

A collection of wealth manager Warren Ingram's regular contributions to The Money Show - brought to you by RMB.
RMB Solutionist Thinking
RMB Solutionist Thinking

Bruce Whitfield presents an insightful new series that celebrates great thinking and what it takes to be a solutionist thinker.
2019 South African general election: Analysis and News
2019 South African general election: Analysis and News

All the analysis and build-up to the 2019 general election.
Good to Know with Wendy Knowler
Good to Know with Wendy Knowler

Good to Know gives subscribers insights into the most common mistakes made by consumers in South Africa.
Events
Monster Jam
Monster Jam

BIG NEWS: Monsters are headed to the mother city.

EWN Headlines
Former US vice president Biden announces 2020 run for White House
Former US vice president Biden announces 2020 run for White House

The 76-year-old senior statesman becomes the most experienced and recognised Democrat in the presidential race, a popular former vice president dominating early polls following months - even years - of campaign planning.

Mary Twala, Yvonne Chaka Chaka & other SA arts icons receive national orders
Mary Twala, Yvonne Chaka Chaka & other SA arts icons receive national orders

Mary Twala, Yvonne Chaka Chaka and Nomhle Nkonyeni are among recipients in the Order of Ikhamanga category, which recognises those who've excelled in the fields of arts, culture, literature, music, journalism and sport.
Output at Amplats hit by Eskom power cuts
Output at Amplats hit by Eskom power cuts

Eskom cut power across the country in February and March as low coal supplies, a severe cash crunch, and multiple failures at its ageing fleet of power stations throttled supply.
