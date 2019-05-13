947 Breakfast Club

#SuburbAppreciation: The Breakfast Club wants to appreciate your suburb through an ad. Frankie has led the way!


Sometimes people are not as nice as they look. Listen to this to know why!

13 May 2019 12:17 PM
This is what happens when Frankie challenges Lesley Ann Brant in being a villain!

13 May 2019 12:11 PM
Should ex's still buy each other gifts on special days because of kids?

13 May 2019 12:06 PM
The 947 Breakfast Club interview actress Rebel Wilson

10 May 2019 5:07 PM
Alex had a little accident the other day. Take a listen to this!

7 May 2019 12:35 PM
#WhosPodcastIsItAnyway: This is George Clooney!

7 May 2019 12:27 PM
Discovery rhythm run is around the corner and you don't wanna miss out!

7 May 2019 12:10 PM
Ladies tend to use the gents bathroom when there's get a little crowded!

7 May 2019 12:09 PM
Parents are willing to do anything to get you back home!

7 May 2019 12:08 PM
EWN Headlines
Zimbabwe starts rolling power cuts, hitting mines, industry
Zimbabwe starts rolling power cuts, hitting mines, industry

The power cuts will add to mounting public anger against President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s government as Zimbabweans grapple with an economic crisis that has seen shortages of US dollars, fuel, food and medicines.
Cele praises SAPS for ensuring SA's safety during polls
Cele praises SAPS for ensuring SA's safety during polls

Police Minister Bheki Cele said a number of arrests had been made in connection with various crimes during last week's elections.
Risky for ANC NEC to not discuss Magashule comments, warns analyst
Risky for ANC NEC to not discuss Magashule comments, warns analyst

This meeting comes at a time when ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule has been involved in a war of words with party election head Fikile Mbalula over the party's results.
