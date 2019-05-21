During Anele's birthday party, certain questions were asked. Take a listen to find out!

947 Breakfast Club
South African people tend to twist the truth once they get to America. Take a listen and find out why!
21 May 2019 10:12 AM
If you had to borrow someone your body, what kinks would you warn them about?
21 May 2019 10:11 AM
Alex challenged Anele to represent the Breakfast Club during the Voice live show. Take a listen to find out what did she have to do!
21 May 2019 10:08 AM
#WouldYouRather: Car keys vs house keys. Which one would you rather lose?
21 May 2019 10:05 AM
1 min and 37 seconds was all it took for a TKO! Take a listen at this!
20 May 2019 2:48 PM
This is why Greg & Lucky are standing in for the Breakfast Club this morning!
20 May 2019 2:46 PM
20 May 2019 2:45 PM
Crying while watching an emotional movie is okay but sometimes people could be watching a nice fun movie and still cry!
20 May 2019 2:43 PM
Kim Kardashian named her new baby Psalm West. Sometimes parents give their children names that they wont like as they grow older.
20 May 2019 2:42 PM