947 Breakfast Club

If you had to borrow someone your body, what kinks would you warn them about?


South African people tend to twist the truth once they get to America. Take a listen and find out why!

21 May 2019 10:12 AM
Alex challenged Anele to represent the Breakfast Club during the Voice live show. Take a listen to find out what did she have to do!

21 May 2019 10:08 AM
During Anele's birthday party, certain questions were asked. Take a listen to find out!

21 May 2019 10:06 AM
#WouldYouRather: Car keys vs house keys. Which one would you rather lose?

21 May 2019 10:05 AM
1 min and 37 seconds was all it took for a TKO! Take a listen at this!

20 May 2019 2:48 PM
This is why Greg & Lucky are standing in for the Breakfast Club this morning!

20 May 2019 2:46 PM
To cut the long story short, just host a sip and see party!

20 May 2019 2:45 PM
Crying while watching an emotional movie is okay but sometimes people could be watching a nice fun movie and still cry!

20 May 2019 2:43 PM
Kim Kardashian named her new baby Psalm West. Sometimes parents give their children names that they wont like as they grow older.

20 May 2019 2:42 PM
EWN Headlines
4 killed in Khayelitsha house fire
4 killed in Khayelitsha house fire

Jermaine Carelse, from the City of Cape Town’s fire and rescue services, said a man was injured in the tragedy.
WATCH LIVE: Thales presents arguments for dropping Zuma corruption case
WATCH LIVE: Thales presents arguments for dropping Zuma corruption case

French arms firm Thales, the co-accused in former President Jacob Zuma's corruption case, will present arguments on why the matter should be dismissed.
Two police officers shot dead in Durban
Two police officers shot dead in Durban

It’s understood the officers were stationed outside an eThekwini councillor's house when they were attacked by an unknown number of men on Monday night.
